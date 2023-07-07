WOW-token Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $283.20 million and approximately $3.90 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002796 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006823 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012294 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
