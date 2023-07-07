XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

XPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.74) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 184 ($2.34) on Monday. XPS Pensions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 114.50 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.26 ($2.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market cap of £381.69 million, a PE ratio of 2,628.57 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is presently 11,428.57%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

