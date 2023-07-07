Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE – Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87. 24 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.54.

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (SMLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 ESG index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks screened for various environmental, social, and governance factors. SMLE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

