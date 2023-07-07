yearn.finance (YFI) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $6,853.43 or 0.22653304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $226.39 million and $14.22 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,033 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

