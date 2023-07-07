Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 550 at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 552 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($6.98) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

Yellow Cake stock remained flat at $5.17 during trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.