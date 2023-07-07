Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 550 at Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 552 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($6.98) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Yellow Cake stock remained flat at $5.17 during trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.