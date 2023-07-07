Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Free Report) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 196,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 164,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Yoshitsu Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yoshitsu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yoshitsu in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

