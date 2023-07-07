Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Trading Up 1.5 %
CTIB stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.18.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
