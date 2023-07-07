Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 1.5 %

CTIB stock opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Free Report ) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

