YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.18 million and approximately $8,851.13 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00773627 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $46.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

