Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $500.11 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $500.11 million and $4.99 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.63 or 0.00100989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00026917 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

