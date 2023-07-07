Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after buying an additional 27,229 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,334. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.