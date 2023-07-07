ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.78%. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

