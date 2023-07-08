170,245 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 170,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000. Chewy accounts for approximately 3.6% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,824 shares of company stock worth $10,890,158. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,759. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.71 and a beta of 0.88. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.65.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

