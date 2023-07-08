1inch Network (1INCH) One Day Volume Reaches $8.59 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. 1inch Network has a market cap of $289.30 million and $8.59 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One 1inch Network token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,395,647 tokens. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

1inch Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

