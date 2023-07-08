4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.13.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDMT shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $26.49.
Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. State Street Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,530,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,718,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 197,504 shares during the last quarter.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.