4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDMT shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities lowered their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $607.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $78,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $36,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,747 shares of company stock worth $294,580. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. State Street Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,530,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,718,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 197,504 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

