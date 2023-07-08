4Thought Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 381,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

