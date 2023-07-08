4Thought Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,175 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCNFree Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 341,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,715. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

