4Thought Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,175 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 341,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,715. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

