4Thought Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

