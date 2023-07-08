6,212 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

RTX opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

