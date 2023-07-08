731,921 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 731,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,447,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 17.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.55% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $346,000.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.23. 129,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.01.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

