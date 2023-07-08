7Pixels One Day Volume Reaches $5,471.77 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00007003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $34.16 million and $5,471.77 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.10898118 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,137.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

