90,376 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. American International Group makes up 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 498.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,612,000 after purchasing an additional 999,354 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

