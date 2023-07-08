Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.35. 5,053,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,530. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.