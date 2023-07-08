Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.12

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $8.11. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 184,502 shares.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

