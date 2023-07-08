Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.12

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as low as $8.11. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 184,502 shares.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.
