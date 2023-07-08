Acasti Pharma Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 10th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 10th.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of ACST traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.52. 524,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. Acasti Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.