Advisor OS LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 58.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.45. The stock had a trading volume of 928,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,939. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.08 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

