Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

VXF stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.41. 216,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,276. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.80. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

