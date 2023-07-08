Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 158,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 32,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,507. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

