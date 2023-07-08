Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.32% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TCHP traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.