Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.52

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.52 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 46.60 ($0.59). Albion Venture Capital Trust shares last traded at GBX 47.20 ($0.60), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.04. The company has a market cap of £65.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a GBX 1.27 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

About Albion Venture Capital Trust

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

