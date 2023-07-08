Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 108,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases.

