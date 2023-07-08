Algorand Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $849.85 million and $27.53 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00046443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,575,202,877 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

