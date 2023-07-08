Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.9% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,992,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,915,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

