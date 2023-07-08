América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

AMX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of América Móvil from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

América Móvil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. CWM LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 3.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 11.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 6.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

