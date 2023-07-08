American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $56,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. The company has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

