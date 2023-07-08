Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Price Target at $2,435.00

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,435.00.

BHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 485.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,186,000 after buying an additional 2,970,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.4 %

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP opened at $58.02 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

