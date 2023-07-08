Analysts Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target at $7.96

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.93. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. On average, analysts expect that EVgo will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at $230,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $238,919.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at $651,908.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of EVgo by 230.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

