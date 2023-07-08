Analysts Set NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) PT at $91.67

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

