Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $44.17

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 381.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,767 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Open Text by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after buying an additional 4,147,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Text by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after buying an additional 3,753,772 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Open Text by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,581,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
