Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $44.17

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 381.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,767 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Open Text by 889.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after buying an additional 4,147,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Text by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after buying an additional 3,753,772 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Open Text by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,581,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. Open Text has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

About Open Text

)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

