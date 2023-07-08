Analyzing ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) & Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Free Report) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ABN AMRO Bank and Barclays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABN AMRO Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 0 1 5 0 2.83

Barclays has a consensus target price of $210.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,637.94%. Given Barclays’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barclays is more favorable than ABN AMRO Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.3% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ABN AMRO Bank and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A Barclays 20.97% 7.65% 0.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ABN AMRO Bank and Barclays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barclays $30.88 billion 0.97 $7.33 billion $1.62 4.73

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than ABN AMRO Bank.

Summary

Barclays beats ABN AMRO Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands. It also issues, promotes, manages, and processes credit cards; provides revolving credit card facilities and pension schemes, as well as consumer credit and mortgages; and life and non-life insurance products. In addition, it offers asset-based solutions, including working capital solutions, equipment leases and loans, and vendor lease services; private banking and wealth-management-related services; and derivatives and equity clearing services. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

