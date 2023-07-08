APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Takes $3.90 Million Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. Wolfspeed accounts for 2.2% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,425,000 after buying an additional 74,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,687,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,387,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,046,000 after buying an additional 236,570 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,535,000 after buying an additional 379,398 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

