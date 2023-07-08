Arbitrum (ARB) Price Reaches $1.13 on Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003736 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $116.59 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.12597776 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 402 active market(s) with $185,591,383.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

