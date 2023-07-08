Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CAO Sells $20,777.38 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) CAO Alexander Azoy sold 1,018 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $20,777.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RCUS opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,854 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,383,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after buying an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 312,887 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

