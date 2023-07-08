Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $67.58 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Ardor has a total market cap of $67.58 million and $788,808.15 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

