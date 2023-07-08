Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

ARGO stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Group International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

