Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 7,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

ATZAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

