Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

