Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
