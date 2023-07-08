Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR – Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 1,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.74.

About Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF

The Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Armor US Equity Total Return index. The fund is passively managed and invests in sectors of the US equity market, selected by a proprietary method and weighted by market-cap. The strategy has the ability to shift portfolio exposure to US Treasury ETFs or cash.

