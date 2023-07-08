Arthur F. Ryan Sells 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $692.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $758.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

