Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 458,383 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after purchasing an additional 325,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

