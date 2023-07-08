Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Trading Down 1.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70.
Institutional Trading of Ashford
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.